Kodak Black has been widely panned thanks to some highly inappropriate comments he made about Nipsey Hussle's girlfriend, Lauren London.

Over the weekend, an Instagram Live in which Black can be seen talking about Hussle's murder (and London's subsequent availability) surfaced online. According to the NY Daily News, Black can be heard in the video saying that, "Lauren London that's baby, though."

Yuck. Kodak Black is disgusting & makes ignorant comments almost daily. Lauren London is mourning the death of her soulmate & the father of her child less than a week ago & you're talking about shooting your shot w/ a widow? Like you even stand a chance 😒 pic.twitter.com/qMzcWqbHBD — WellTheTruthIs (@truth_well) April 6, 2019

"She about to be out here single," he said before continuing, "She's finna be a whole widow out here. I'll be the best man I can be for her. I'll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and shit for him."

Given the obvious lack of empathy for London, and blatant disrespect for Hussle, Black was widely lambasted by fans and peers alike.

TI has a message for Kodak Black regarding his comments about Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle pic.twitter.com/Aad9bslqSF — BallerAlert (@balleralert) April 6, 2019

Not only that, but it turns out his comments have also led to his music being banned from a prominent Los Angeles radio station.

We stand with the family of Nipsey Hussle and are appalled by the disrespectful and poor comments made by Kodak Black. With that, Power 106 will not support Kodak Black’s music. #LongLiveNip 🏁🏁🏁 — Justin Credible (@J_Credible) April 7, 2019

"We stand with the family of Nipsey Hussle and are appalled by the disrespectful and poor comments made by Kodak Black," Power 106's DJ Justin Credible tweeted soon after Black's video began making the rounds. "With that, Power 106 will not support Kodak Black's music." Credible's statement was later reposted by the radio station's official Instagram.

In the wake of the backlash, Black posted an apology to his Instagram story in which he said he was "sorry" if he disrespected London "in any shape or form." However, he then added that he "didn't" believe he disrespected her.



"Rest in peace to dude. Y'all already know what I said, dude encouraged me to do shit for the community," Black continued. "Anyhow, my bad to them two."