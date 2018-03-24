Among the celebrities joining the march in Washington, D.C. today are Kim Kardashian West, Kanye, and their daughter North.
KKW took a break from promoting her new concealer set, and announced her family's support for the movement. Her Snapchat shows that she is, indeed, at the U.S. capital at this very moment.
The whole Kardashian clan have also been tweeting about today's #MarchForOurLives , and are among the many famous voices speaking out about the issue.
And while the whole Kardashian-Jenner brood won't be physically present at the march, they've been retweeting the Twitter News livestream.
For those who are unable to make it, it's probably more advisable to stay tuned-in with live news coverage like the one linked above, but feel free to check out Kim's Snapchat for her own personal #MarchForOurLives experience updates.
Image via Instagram