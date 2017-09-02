To celebrate the 125th anniversary of the magazine, Kith teamed up with Vogue to create an exclusive collection of colorful crewnecks and hoodies.

"Vogue is one of the most iconic publications of our lifetime," Kith's Ronnie Feig said. "They have covered every iconic female figure in my time and my parents' times. I grew up seeing my mom read Vogue and then my sister and my friends and peers. And as I grew up and got into fashion, I turned to Vogue as well and saw the impact it has on the fashion world. . . . It inspires me to see a brand in the fashion world make such an overarching impact yet also remain true to its core and uniqueness. To be in business for 125 years is nothing short of remarkable and represents Vogue's timelessness. Its longevity inspires me on a day-to-day in this industry."



The two styles of sweatshirt come in a range of popping colors and will be available in the Vogue Shop and at Kith locations later this month.

"We chose these styles because they're unisex and transcend gender," Feig said. "The idea for the colors came about when my team and I were researching vintage Vogue covers. Seeing how different the covers were and the range of style that developed over Vogue's 125 years made me want to tell a vast story with a spectrum of color."

The crewneck style will be available September 4th and the hoodie September 11th.





[h/t Vogue]

Images via Kith and Vogue