It's been a minute since we've seen some tasteful nudes from Kim Kardashian and frankly, this week, we could all use some — enter Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

The fashion photographers — and celebrities in their own right — made sure to tap the reality star for their new book, which is out September 7 (one more sleep!). Kim appears climbing a tree, wearing nothing but combat boots in the image. She looks poised and, as per, objectively perfect, with strategic shadows modestly leaving some to the imagination.

"So honored to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their book new book! 20 years in the making! It's out Sept 7th," Kim wrote on Instagram to accompany the photo.

This may be one of Kim's best artful nudes yet, but who can forget the ultimate.

Get it, Kimberly.

