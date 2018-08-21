Kim Petras Serves Flintstones Realness at the VMAs

Rising pop star and PAPER Pride Cover girl, Kim Petras, showed up in a big way tonight on the 2018 VMAs pink carpet.

Serving some serious Pebbles from the Flintstones vibes, Petras brings Bedrock-fashion into the 21st century. (Color coordinating with the carpet is also a pro-level move!)

Jesse Saint John said it all.

Photos via Getty