Last night, Christian Cowan celebrated his spring 2019 collection with a party at Public Arts at the Public Hotel. DJ Ty Sunderland spun the hits as people drank and danced and yelled. Specifically, they yelled for our lord and savior Kim Petras, who performed in a look fresh off of Cowan's runway: a lilac-colored suit with a trim of enormous feathers. Check out the madness below.

Photography by Serichai Traipoom

