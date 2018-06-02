Kim Petras Reacts to 'BLOOM' Tour Backlash

Trans artist Kim Petras is joining Troye Sivan's "The BLOOM Tour" this fall. The German-born singer first made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday.

And while many fans are excited to have these two LGBTQ pop icons tour together, Kim's been getting backlash and people are questioning whether it was fitting for her to join Troye. This is because of her Q&A; with Interview back in February, where she defends producer Dr. Luke who Kesha sued for sexual, physical, verbal, and emotional abuse.



In the interview with Jack McCready, Kim said, "...as I know him, he's been really great and supportive to me and I've been learning a lot from him. He's been a really nice person and I wasn't there when that whole thing [with Kesha] went down, but from my experience he's a great guy and I've been having a good time working with him."

Now, she's gone to Twitter to try and clear the air on the issue, and to assure fans that her "positive experience with Dr. Luke...does not negate or dismiss the experience of others or suggest that multiple perspectives cannot exist at once."









She also apologizes to the people she's "upset." "This has been a big learning experience for me. I do want to express my sympathy to any and all abuse victimes," she says. "Troye has always tried hard to create a safe, open, and celebratory environment for his shows to take place in. I sheare these values and would love to show that to you on The Bloom Tour."

Image via Instagram

