As we warm our faces and hands over the healing steam of our Cup Noodles, we take great comfort and pride in the fact that our beloved Kommodity Kween Kim Kardashian is much, much richer today. Her limited edition fragrance suite dropped yesterday and she's already banked a casual $10 million dollars, with the expectation of selling out all 300k bottles by today. The perfumes, Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Oud and Crystal Gardenia Citrus, are packaged in... crystal-shaped bottles, and took their inspiration from her 2016 Paris robbery. "Honestly, after my Paris situation, a lot of my friends would come over and bring me healing crystals," she told WWD. "It's very LA." (I can vouch for that.) If you with to smell like spiritual recovery and contribute to North's college fund, you can snag a bottle of your own here.



