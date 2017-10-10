On Sunday night's newest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian West is on vacation with sister Kourtney and her former assistant (and current COO) Steph Shep when she comes across unflattering bikini photographs taken of her by paparazzi hiding on the beach. She's upset not only by the invasion of privacy, but by the imminent internet body-shaming that the social media maven knows will come along with the unfiltered photos.

She then speaks to the camera directly about how the media's unending scrutiny of her body has led her to feel anxious and insecure - like most women - about her image. "You take pictures and people just body shame you," she said. "It's like literally giving me body dysmorphia."

To know that even someone like Kim who has built a career on transparency about her life and showing off her famous figure suffers from body insecurity is both sadly relatable and deeply troubling.

[h/t Vogue]

Image via BFA