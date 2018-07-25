Kim Kardashian Models the Most Kim K-Inspired Collection Ever

As Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been known to cast Kim K lookalikes in their own Yeezy campaigns, Kardashian is lending her actual face to another sportswear brand: Wardrobe.NYC. For the second collection drop from stylist Christine Centenera and designer Josh Goot, the Calabasas-native plays model, showing off their all-black sporty look for fall.

The concept for this new brand is all in the name: selling style essentials, each season is marketed as a full wardrobe, with the consumer purchasing the full set of offerings, as opposed to individual items. What's more, it's totally direct-to-consumer, which cuts out the middle-man retailer and allows them to create a more sustainable and affordable collection. Related | Break the Internet: Kim Kardashian

Their first collection for winter 2018 included a blazer, shirt, T-shirt, skirt, blouse, coat, knit, and leggings for women as well as a blazer, shirt, T-shirt, pants, hoodie, coat, knit, and pants for men. It was aptly named "Tailored." Both with a very sophisticated view, the design duo is back with a more athletic vibe for Release 02 — also named "Sport." Kardashian models the female offering, which boasts a crop top, tank top, bike short, legging, long-sleeve T-shirt, track top, track pant, windbreaker, gym bag, and even a pair of Adidas Originals Yung-1 sneaker. All for $1000. This season, they've also included a smaller capsule, retailing for $500, which will include the crop top, bike shorts, leggings, long-sleeve T-shirt, and Adidas for women.

Looking at the images of Kardashian styled in the athleisure wardrobe, it seems as though the line were made for her. But, calling Centenera a friend, it's quite possible the pieces were designed with Kardashian (or those who hail her as their ultimate style inspiration) in mind. Speaking to W Magazine about the line, Kardashian explained, "It feels fresh," adding, "It's an easy way to look and feel great in clothes without having to think about it. All the pieces are considered and coordinated so you don't have to put it together—it just works." Related | How Kim Kardashian Bribed North West to Model for Fendi

As Kardashian has generally only modeled for larger brands in the past, like Fendi and Calvin Klein most recently, she also explained that she chose this project in an effort to empower other women. "I also think it's important for women to support other women entrepreneurs," Kardashian said. "I trust Christine's taste and the way she puts things together. So when she creates a pack like this, it makes sense to buy in."

Photography: Jackie Nickerson