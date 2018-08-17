Kim Kardashian Turns Bike Shorts Into a Swimsuit

Kim Kardashian was spotted cruising around the Miami harbor yesterday with friends and daughter North West. The star, who's been sporting neon looks nonstop since her sister Kylie's 21st birthday celebrations in L.A., wore a bright pink Chanel swimsuit covered in the house's iconic interlocking C's. As opposed to a classic bikini bottom, the spaghetti strap one-piece's lower half resembles Bermuda-length bike shorts. Since appearing in spring 2018 collections from Louis Vuitton and Nina Ricci to Off White, bike shorts have taken off, becoming the summer look. Leave it to Kim K to combine one of 2018's trendiest articles of clothing with high-voltage hues.





Image Via Instagram