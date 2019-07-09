Kim Kardashian Balances a Lit Match on Her Lips

Kim Kardashian has an unrelenting spirit. Despite the recent backlash against her upcoming shapewear brand (originally named Kimono), the reality star and entrepreneur is already on to her next venture — this time for KKW Beauty. After receiving seemingly mixed reactions to her body foundation, Kardashian is now rolling out a new beauty collection inspired by fire.



The 38-year-old, who has primarily integrated nude palettes and colors into her eponymous label, seems to be looking to diversify the brand's offerings. Unlike most of the existing products, the collection titled Sooo Fire, will offer a mix of lip glosses, a 10-pan metallic eyeshadow palette, and eyeliners all in a range of bold shades such as orange and bright yellows.

"The new collection includes a 10-pan metallic eyeshadow palette, 3 eyeliners and 3 glosses with a brand new formula," Kardashian said on Instagram. "I wanted to create something that was fun, and completely different than what we have done before. Wait until you see this packaging!!! I'm so excited to see all of the looks you can create with this collection."





The announcement was also accompanied by a campaign image, featuring Kardashian with orange eye shadow smeared across her lids and messy blonde locks. Shot by photographer Donna Thorpe, Kardashian's new look was created by celebrated hair stylist Chris Appleton while her makeup was courtesy of Mary Philips.

Her grand debut received mixed reactions with many pointing out that it barely looks like Kim, though she's proven to be a style shapeshifter in recent years. "Why do you look sooo different?" one follower asked. "That doesn't even look like you Kim," another added.



While that isn't the ultimate consensus, most fans have only shown excitement for the upcoming collection with many followers saying they couldn't wait to shop the collection.​

The KKW Beauty Sooo Fire collection drops July 19, 12 pm PST and will be available for purchase on kkwbeauty.com.