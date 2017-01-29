Kim Kardashian Responds to Trump's "Muslim Ban" With Statistics
Queen mother Kim Kardashian wasn't here for any of Trump's antics yesterday. In response to his executive order banning all refugees and immigrants from certain Muslim-majority countries, Kim K tweeted out statistics about "islamic terror."
Without saying more than "Statistics," she shut down all Trump's claims that Muslims pose a threat to Americans. When compared to the annual fatality rate at the hands of "armed toddlers," "islamic jihadist immigrants" are barely a drop in the bucket.
Kim DID THAT.
Comments (
)