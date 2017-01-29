Queen mother Kim Kardashian wasn't here for any of Trump's antics yesterday. In response to his executive order banning all refugees and immigrants from certain Muslim-majority countries, Kim K tweeted out statistics about "islamic terror."









Without saying more than "Statistics," she shut down all Trump's claims that Muslims pose a threat to Americans. When compared to the annual fatality rate at the hands of "armed toddlers," "islamic jihadist immigrants" are barely a drop in the bucket.

Kim DID THAT.









Header photo via David X Prutting/BFA.com