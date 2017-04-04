On Instagram yesterday, legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath named one Kimberley Kardashian West as her new muse.

In a Snow White themed video that asks, "Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?" and answers, "Kim K., duh!" we learn that Kim will be the face of McGrath's Dark Star 006 makeup line:

REVEAL! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ See the INSTANTLY ICONIC World Premiere of #InTheMirror starring #McGrathMuse @KimKardashian in #DARKSTAR006 Versions: UltraSuede Brown and Dark Matter with a classic from @KanyeWest 🖤🖤🖤TOMORROW at 7PM, EXCLUSIVELY on E! News. ⚡️⚡️⚡️ #patmcgrathlabs006 #KimKardashian #makeupbypatmcgrath hair by @chrisappleton1 ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️

A post shared by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on Apr 3, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

A post shared by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on Apr 3, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

Kim is a long-time McGrath fan, and posted to her website,"Working with legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath is always such an honor. She is the best at what she does. She's teaching me all the tricks that she's been doing at the fashion shows for years."

She added, "I love entrepreneurial women, and just powerful women that really are just so good at what they do, and I feel really lucky...to be working with the best."

[h/t Daily Mail]