Kim Kardashian West breaks down in a teaser for the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, while discussing her horrific armed robbery in Paris in October.

"They're going to shoot me in the back," Kim tearfully recalls to her sisters, "There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."

There is also a hint of Kanye West's hospitalization, with Kim frantic on the phone (presumably with Kanye himself), saying, "Don't scare me, please. What's going on?" And adding "I think he really needs me, and I have to get home."

Watch the full promo below.