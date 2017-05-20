In honor of the queen of queens' birthday, Kim Kardashian posted a ton of pics of Cher to her Instagram. She honored the diva for being "fashion icon Armenian Queen."





But she didn't stop with just one photo, Kim posted about a dozen of Cher's most iconic looks and photos. From her midriffdrif baring, Sonny-accompanying two piece--





--to her 1974 Met Gala look, all feathers and sequins and skin--





--Kim got them all.

Cher, who is 71 today, has remained a true icon even after the end of her performing days. She has become known for her scathing responses to Trump via Twitter and her activism on behalf of Flint, Michigan. Keep on, Queen, keep on.