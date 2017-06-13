There's nothing quite as satisfying as having an older sibling think you're cool, or more frustrating than seeing them copy you, and it seems like cosmetics queen Kylie Jenner is about to experience both sides of the coin considering sister Kim, who will be also be launching a beauty line.

Kim, who is currently 12 places ahead of Kylie on the Forbes celebrity rich list, has her hands in so many different entrepreneurial pies that it's almost surprising she has held off so long from shimmying her way into the make-up industry. Her line will be eponymously titled KKW Beauty and an Instagram account and website have already been set up to fuel the hype.

Of course, you'll remember Kylie and Kim also recently collaborated on a nude lip kit (promoted as KKW x Kylie Cosmetics) and even Kanye seemed to be dipping a toe in the beauty business when he reportedly filed paperwork to launch a cosmetics arm of his lifestyle company DONDA.



At this stage we're only nine days out from finding out exactly with Kim has in store for us, but whatever it is you can bet it's going to sell out quick.

[h/t Teen Vogue]

Image via Getty