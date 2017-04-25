Why hello. You think you're out here living a rounded, fulfilled life? Well, think again, because do you know who is obviously living and loving herself a lot more than you? Kim Kardashian. Homegirl is currently enjoying the fruits of all the turmoil she puts her body through to achieve the figure of a butternut squash, partaking in something of a MILF tour in Mexico.

She's also tweeting all about it.

Here we go, buckle on up, my sweets.

Been there, am I right?

Omg too wild, can't stop won't stop!

Excuse me.

That sounds like alcoholism.

Me.

GOOD GOD LIVE A LITTLE KIM.

Peddle your wares elsewhere, please.

No.

Stop trying to make fuel conservation sound sexy.

Haven't we all.

Join the circus, Kourtney.

Never say lit.

Late night banana-boating?

Confuse.

Just wanna look good 4 u.

Is Snapchat even a thing still?

SPELL IT RIGHT KIM #Despacito.

What a roller coaster. I am broken.

[h/t Elle]

Image via Getty