Hold on to your damn hats because our reality princess (second only to you, sweet Paris), Kimberly Kardashian-West, has created your next binge watch: a makeup competition show for Lifetime called Glam Masters.

It's a sensible move for the cosmetics mogul, who has a "glam" team, a "glam" room, and often loving her "glam," to create a show about glam. Glam Masters ' contestants will compete to win a spot of Kim's squad of beauty professionals, touching Kim's face, of course, being the ultimate prize. The show will reportedly be hosted by your queen and mine, Orange Is the New Black's Laverne Cox, as well as Kim's IRL makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, beauty vlogger Kandee Johnson and Milk Makeup founder Zanna Roberts Rassi. What a lineup.

Watch the trailer below and get excited for February 28.

Image via Instagram

