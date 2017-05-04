Kim Kardashian West, model, TV star, mother and Virgin Mary impersonator, announced on Instagram yesterday that she is launching a search for the newest member of her glam squad via - what else? - reality TV.

According to Lifetime, which is producing the show along with Kim, Glam Masters will "pit some of the most creative and talented beauty bloggers against one another for an opportunity to be part of Kim Kardashian West's glam empire."



Potential beauty gurus should download an application here, which includes questions like "What is your biggest insecurity?" and "How many Instagram followers do you have?" There is also an option for minors to apply (with parental consent), which means a teenager could theoretically win the competition. Crazier things have happened, especially in the Kardashian universe.

[h/t InStyle]

Image via Carl Timpone/BFA.com