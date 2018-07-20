For those stressing about student loans, making rent and how on earth you're going to fulfill that Paypal request for the dinner you split with a friend a week ago, this might hurt: Kim Kardashian just made $5 million dollars in five minutes.

Related | Kim Kardashian Says She and Her Siblings Are Definitely 'Self-Made' The beauty mogul has released her latest collection of perfumes, the Kimoji Peach, Kimoji Cherry, and Kimoji Vibes inspired by her emoticon range, Kimojis and, according to TMZ, the star's launch was so successful she ended up making a million a minute. Each fragrance went for $45 a pop and most of those takings will go straight into Kim's pocket as there were no dollars spent on marketing — she promoted the drop via social media only.

While the perfumes may not have done as well as her debut range, which sold out almost instantaneously in November, Kardashian still apparently managed to move 100,000 bottles in one day. That means, thankfully, all three scents are still available for you to purchase. Unfortunately, the release hasn't been all smooth sailing. The reality star is also being sued for her Kimoji Vibes packaging by a media company, who claimed they trademarked a speech bubble with the word "Vibes" in 2012. The Blast reports the outlet is seeking "unspecified damages, an injunction to keep them from continuing to sell it, and an order for them to turn over all unsold perfumes so they can be destroyed."

Photo via Getty