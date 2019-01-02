Kim and Kanye are doing their part to expand America's greatest family empire — US Weekly is reporting that the couple are expecting a fourth child, via surrogate. North, Saint, and Chicago are getting a sibling! And the future of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is assured for at least the next two decades.

"Multiple sources" apparently confirm that the Kardashian-Wests have always intended to have another kid, and that they've had a fourth embryo ready to go this whole time. It's a male, for gender balance. Fertility is so weird when you're insanely rich.

According to an Us Weekly insider, we won't be waiting too long for the inevitable Instagram announcement: the baby is due in May. (For reference: Chicago was born just 11 months ago.) Other recent Calabasas baby additions include Khloe's child with Tristan Thompson, True, as well as Dream and Stormi.

Something tells me this won't be the only new Kardashian to appear in 2019. If Kylie Jenner mysteriously disappears from public view anytime soon, you'll know what's up.