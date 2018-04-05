Kim Kardashian West took a break from her regularly scheduled selfie and KKW Beauty brand posts to share the first photo of her whole family unit — that is, her, Kanye, North, Saint and baby Chicago.

"I don't think you understand how hard it is to take a good family pic," Kim captioned the post, which showed the Wests standing outside in their Easter best. "This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too."

Ye has reportedly been in the Wyoming mountains with a who's-who of hip hop, working on a forthcoming album, but iooks like he was able to make it back to Calabasas for some much-needed family time.

Photo via Getty