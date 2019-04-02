Kim Kardashian West's sunglasses collection with Berlin-based brand Carolina Lemke just hit the web, right on time for the bright weather ahead. KKW announced the collaboration last month, in a series of stylish campaign images where she was backed by a group of convincing lookalikes — à la Beyoncé or Heidi Klum.

The collaboration marks Carolina Lemke's US debut, and the most famous woman in America sure does make a good choice of brand ambassador. Featuring futuristic oversized '80s sport lenses, as well as some teeny tiny '90s frames, seven styles designed by Kardashian West are available online now, with an additional six to be released later in spring.

"There is something for everyone," she says in a press release. "I want everyone to feel included with this collaboration. We've included everything from a big statement shield to a really simple, classic shape. I've spent a lot of time developing these glasses with the Carolina Lemke team, and I am so excited to share them with my friends and my family."