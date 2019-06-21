Kim Kardashian Tests Body Makeup on Her 84-Year-Old Grandmother

Kim Kardashian's "body makeup" has been a hot topic of discussion ever since the reality star declared her plans to launch a foundation for the body two weeks ago.



Since then, Kardashian has been demonstrating the many reasons why her "body makeup" can be useful. For her latest attempt, she enlisted the help of her 84-year-old grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, who Kardashian says "invited" her over to test the foundation in order to cover up her veins.



"My grandma MJ asked me about my Body Makeup and wanted me to come over to help cover her veins. North & I went straight to her house & showed her exactly how to use it & I love how happy she is with the results!" she wrote on Instagram.

The post features a slideshow of pictures and videos, where Kardashian is seen applying the foundation across MJ's arms.

An important concern that's come up from inquisitive followers is that makeup might transfer to the user's clothes. Kardashian made sure to resolve the problem too. "Let's talk about the transfer. I've been using body makeup for over a decade now and in my experience you either get coverage that doesn't transfer but it's super dry and looks fake or its the opposite and really moisturizing but completely transfers," she said. "My new @kkwbeauty Body Makeup is in between. If you let it dry before putting your clothes on it transfers way less and if you set it with a translucent powder it hardly transfers at all. It was important to keep the skin looking flawless yet natural."

Finally, she recommends using the KKW beauty pressed powder for a complete finish and even complexion. "In the transfer video we didn't have translucent powder but tried one of my pressed powders and that worked pretty good too!" she said. "My body foundation really evens out and corrects your skin tone and conceals veins and bruises. My formula is super creamy, hydrating and long lasting!"



​Grandma MJ seemed to be happy with the results too. "Oh my goodness, look at the difference," she says approvingly in the video. "It looks so much better — hides all the purple."

This isn't Kardashian's first attempt at quelling untrusting social media's suspicions about the motivation behind her new launch. She previously also posted a video where she's seen using the foundation on herself to conceal a psoriasis break across her legs. "I use this when I want to enhance my skin tone or cover my psoriasis," she captioned the post. "I bruise easily and have veins and this has been my secret for over a decade. I've learned to live with and not be insecure of my psoriasis, but for days when I want to just cover it up I use this Body Makeup."



The KKW Beauty Body Collection drops today and is available to shop here.