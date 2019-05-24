Kim Kardashian became Kim Kardashian West five years ago today, in Italy. How do I know this? Because she's sharing a bunch of artful #TBT wedding photos on social media. They're promoting not only her and Kanye's passionate love story, but also a new bridal-themed KKW beauty line. In 2019, no relationship anniversary is complete without an e-commerce component.

Let's address the make up first. The Mrs. West collection, available online from 12PM PT, includes an eyeshadow palette, highlighter, blush, and a bunch of lip products (there's a pale pink gloss called "Soulmate.") If you buy the entire bundle, you get a box decorated with a photo of Kim in her actual Givenchy wedding dress. It's unclear whether these products are intended to be applied during one's own nuptials, or if they're for everyday use by people who are simply fans of lavish celebrity ceremonies.

Now to the photos, taken by Nabil Elderkin. They're absolutely stunning, and most of them Kim hasn't shared with us before. Witness a pre-MAGA hat Kanye greet his bride! Spot a teenage Kylie Jenner pouting in the background! 2014 wasn't a bad year.

Congratulations, Kim and Kanye, on your thriving love and business endeavors. For real though, two icons.