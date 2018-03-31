Once again, Kim K's got the whole worldwide web freaking out with a major #FlashbackFriday photo.

On Friday night, Kim posted a photo of Kris and pre-transition Caitlyn (a.k.a. Bruce Jenner) happy and homey by their bathtub.

The caption, "TGIF" gives no clue whatsoever as to what this all means, so fans and haters have taken it upon themselves to interpret this mysterious post.

Some people are reading it as shade, and calling KKW "petty" and "savage." While some are just confused and asking all the same questions on our minds, leaving comments like "Why did she post this?" "What does it mean?" and "Why😂🤣😂😁😅😄😆🤔😯🙃😛😭😭"

Caitlyn hasn't been on speaking terms with the Kardashians since the publication of her book Secrets of My Life. Although Kim was there to support her stepfather during the time of transition, she's changed her mind after having read some accusatory things about her father Robert Kardashian in Caitlyn's book.

In an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she said, "I was just trying to be respectful. But if you talk about my dad, I will cut you."

Images via Instagram

