Although neither party involved has officially confirmed anything, it has been heavily reported that Kim and Kanye are expecting a fourth child, via surrogate. Now more mysterious but apparently reliable sources are coming forward to say the baby is a boy.

PEOPLE declares that Chicago, Saint, and North are getting a male sibling, making the brood perfectly gender balanced. They're using a brand new gestational carrier because the woman who gave birth to Chicago is currently pregnant with her own child.

Kim Kardashian West on Instagram: “Celebrating Saint with a Tarzan themed party 🍃”

Kim and Kanye have reportedly always planned on having another kid, and the embryo they're using has apparently been in storage for a while. And they were also intent on having two boys and two girls.

Fertility is crazy when you're rich! We look forward to welcoming a new Kardashian baby sometime this year.

Photo via Instagram

