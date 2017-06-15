Considering he looks mutually bored and miserable in every selfie Kim posts of the two of them, it should come as no surprise that Kanye, despite being a creative genius, is not the ideal Instagram husband.

Kim confirmed that little tidbit to the audience at the Forbes Women's Summit yesterday, during which she addressed Kanye's photography shortcomings, as well as her massive 2016 earnings for "a girl with no talent" and her Instagram aesthetic.

"We tried to [have a photoshoot in Tokyo], and it was such a mess," she said of the rapper's Instagram husbandry. "He just was not the best photographer. I was like, 'You ruined what my social media was going to look like.' So we scrapped that shoot, but we got the good experience." How good can an experience really be if you didn't get the shot though, am I right?

As for her social media is supposed to look, you will remember Kim's Insta ~vibe~ was given a severe revamp after she returned from a three month hiatus, the star prefers her feed to align with a very specific theme (read: 35mm-esque). This is apparently a source of constant stress for Kim, reminding everyone Instagram takes work.

"It's such a struggle. It really is. If people think you just post and it's so easy, it's not."

She also went on to discuss online hate, which, contrary to what you might have surmised, really does get to her.

"Absolutely it affects me… there could be one or two negative comments that really do affect you, and get to you. You know I'm human just like everyone else. Like things do hurt my feelings, but I think that I do have a really thick skin."

Kim then took her time to address her "#notbadforagirlwithnotalent" hashtag she wrote on Instagram to accompany her 2016 Forbes cover, after she made $45 million off her mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

"That was such a proud moment. That was powerful, to me. It was a marker to prove to me how hard I really have worked. Not to say that everyone needs a cover to make them feel like they really achieved something, but I think for all the scrutiny that's out there, for people that think that 'What am I doing?' or 'How did I get here?' That was a prideful [sic] moment for me. I think that's why I kind of put that cheeky hashtag when I posted it."

Get it, Kim.

[h/t Harper's Bazaar]



Image via Instagram