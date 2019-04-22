Kid Cudi may have been busy at Coachella, but that didn't stop him from taking some time to help the less fortunate this weekend.

On Friday, the rapper Postmated $10,000 worth of chicken, mashed potatoes, Cajun fries, and biscuits to the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, which serves hundreds of Indio's homeless.

Needless to say, Cudi's generosity was lauded on social media on Monday afternoon with many commending the "boss move." Not to mention, his excellent taste in fast food.

Talk about a good dude.