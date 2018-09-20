Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's five-month-old True is objectively adorable, but unfortunately not even babies are safe from Instagram trolls. After being forced to switch off comments on a recent photo of her daughter, Khloe took to Twitter to address the "disgusting" racism users have directed towards her.

In recent months fans have seen fit to unfavorably compare True's darker skin shade to the lighter tones of the other Kardashian babies –– Kylie Jenner's Stormi, as well as Kim and Kanye's Chicago. The catalyst was a photo posted by Kim and captioned "the triplets," in which all three babies appeared looking very cute and also very 'our-moms-are-millionaires.'

Kim Kardashian West on Instagram: “💕 The Triplets 💕” Colorism is always damaging, but it's really nasty when directed at a newborn. Luckily, it seems like Khloe's keeping a level head about it. Responding to some more supportive fans on Twitter, she explained that she isn't letting the haters get to her or her child.

"People are disgusting and they are hurting themselves. For anyone to critic [sic] a baby is obviously not well," she wrote.