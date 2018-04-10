Apparent true crime fanatic and executive producer of a show about sisters, Khloé Kardashian, is now producing a show about other sisters. Only this time the sisters want to kill each other... like actually kill. For real.

The series will come in six-parts, via Investigation Discovery, and premiere next year. It's also called Twisted Sisters, again about a group of sisters who want to murder. "I am so excited to be bringing you Twisted Sisters," the youngest Kardashian sister told Page Six. "As a self-proclaimed 'true-crime addict' there is no better way to tell these tales about the bonds that sisters possess and how they can go so terribly wrong."

Investigation Discovery is equally titillated to be making the show happen, particularly with "one of the most renowned experts on sisters," Khloé Kardashian, as producer.

"We are thrilled to be working with Khloé on this new venture," ID's group president, Henry Schleiff, told the outlet. "With one of the most renowned experts on sisters now a member of our own ID family, we know she will be able to bring a unique perspective that will inform and entertain our fans, while enticing new viewers to tune in."

This is the latest television venture for Khloé since "Revenge Body," which explored the concept of getting in shape to spite someone who had wronged you. I'm sensing a theme.

Image via Getty

