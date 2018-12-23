One of our fave singer-songwriters Khalid hasn't ever been shy to talk about his mental health. This time last year, the R&B artist openly discussed his issues on social media following a Twitter feud. Now, he's out here talking about social anxiety, specifically.

On Sunday afternoon, out of nowhere, Khalid tweeted, "shout out to social anxiety haha." This led to tweets of concern from fans. It all started with questions like "fr u okay?," to which he replied, "I'm good deep breaths." Then the singer dug deeper as his fans were genuinely curious about his predicament. He retweeted and answered as many questions as he could, and soon, it turned into a whole support group thread for people who have social anxiety.

If you want to understand more about social anxiety, we suggest you read the whole exchange between Khalid and his fans below.

shoutout to social anxiety haha — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) December 23, 2018

was just thinking, it’s like, I want to make new friends but shit... it’s HARD. All this pressure in my chest, all the overthinking, etc. https://t.co/KwDf1iZiO1 — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) December 23, 2018

you just end up staying inside and shit bc going out gets soooo difficult https://t.co/PfFv5RNK76 — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) December 23, 2018

it’s something I’ve gained I feel like. Making friends used to be so easy and shit now I’m like... let me just go home 😂😂😂 https://t.co/l8nSOePrMD — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) December 23, 2018

it’s also maintenance haha I feel like I miss out on a lot by never wanting to go out https://t.co/FiNUuvwY7n — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) December 23, 2018

Just depends on the environment! https://t.co/iNrTHYKdZS — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) December 23, 2018

Meeting someone 1 v 1 is easier for me then meeting and talking to someone in front of hella people https://t.co/gfstQVwxOo — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) December 23, 2018

too much energy lol it’s overwhelming https://t.co/YGXKgSHyEF — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) December 23, 2018

going out in public is a little hard, being recorded non stop, everyone staring at you and shit 😂😂😂 https://t.co/e9NfUNGUDe — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) December 23, 2018