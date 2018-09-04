LA District Attorney Drops Sexual Assault Case Against Kevin Spacey

​In the cases against Seagal and Spacey, it is reported that the statute of limitations of sexual assault claims against them had passed. In the third case, the reporting party against Anderson declined police interviews. Regarding Spacey, who has thus far been accused of sexual assault by multiple men, this investigation concerns a 1992 incident; the one involving Seagal was in 1993. However, Deadline reports that Spacey is still facing a second sexual charge in Los Angeles. Additionally, the LA district attorney is still investigating a rape accusation case involving Harvey Weinstein, who is currently facing multiple felony sex charges in New York.