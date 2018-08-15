Kesha, pop star, songwriter and a folk hero for assault survivors and anyone struggling with emotional or mental darkness made her triumphant return to music with Rainbow, a full-length album charting her journey to self-love and freedom. To accompany the album, Kesha's also released a documentary that delves deeper into her creative process and culminates with her powerful and headline-grabbing performance of survivor's anthem "Praying" at this year's Grammys.

"When I wrote Rainbow, I was in a very dark place," Kesha's narration begins. "I was alone. And I was scared. And I was in rehab for an eating disorder that had gotten wildly out of control." She says that she pleaded for access to a keyboard while in rehab, continuing, "Finally, they agreed to give me a keyboard for one hour a day. I knew I had to change and learn to take care of and love myself. Rainbow was the beginning."

The short film combines a mix of art house-style montages, in which the singer revives a sick version of herself, finds her way out of a dark forest and reaches an epiphany next to ocean waves — that reference several motifs from the album. It also includes candid footage of Kesha writing music with Ben Folds and her emotional Grammy rehearsals in which she keeps her mother — a close source of support throughout her tour and career — by her side.