Festivals are par for the course for any artist hoping to connect with fans, but Kesha has taken the gambit to a whole other fantastical level with the announcement of her "Weird and Wonderful Rainbow Ride" Festival at sea. Sailing from Florida to the Bahamas for four days in February 2019, the cruise is part concert, part vacation and will include guests like Betty Who, Jonathan Van Ness, Big Freedia, Thorgy Thor and Bob the Drag Queen.

"We will let go of the worries in our lives together on the open sea. We will all be on a rainbow-glitter filled trip together where the dance parties never end," Kesha said in a statement" I'm bringing some of my most fabulous friends and fellow performers to make sure your boogie feet never stop."

The cruise will reportedly feature two Kesha sets on the "pool deck stage" in addition to a "full schedule of activities" with Kesha and co. We're assuming that means friendship bracelets, mountains of glitter and lots of drinking? Either way, we're here for it.



Sign up for pre-sale now to see Kesha on the high seas next year.