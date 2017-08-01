After making us feel pretty much every possible emotion with the first three videos off of her comeback album, Rainbow, Kesha has just announced her first solo North American tour since her 2013 Warrior tour. She'll be kicking off the Rainbow tour this fall, with a wide range of North American dates, starting September 26 in Birmingham and closing out on November 1 in Los Angeles. Full tour dates are below, and Kesha, you're doing amazing sweetie.
September 26 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City
September 27 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
September 29 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
September 30 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
October 2 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
October 4 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
October 6 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
October 7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
October 9 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
October 13 – Lakewood, OH – Lakewood Civic Auditorium
October 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
October 16 – Toronto, ON – Rebel
October 18 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
October 19 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom
October 23 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre
October 24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
October 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
October 27 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
October 28 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre (Daze of the Dead)
October 31 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium
November 1 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Splash image via Getty
[h/t NME]