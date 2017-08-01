After making us feel pretty much every possible emotion with the first three videos off of her comeback album, Rainbow, Kesha has just announced her first solo North American tour since her 2013 Warrior tour. She'll be kicking off the Rainbow tour this fall, with a wide range of North American dates, starting September 26 in Birmingham and closing out on November 1 in Los Angeles. Full tour dates are below, and Kesha, you're doing amazing sweetie.

September 26 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

September 27 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

September 29 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

September 30 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

October 2 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

October 4 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

October 6 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

October 7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

October 9 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

October 13 – Lakewood, OH – Lakewood Civic Auditorium

October 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

October 16 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

October 18 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

October 19 – Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Ballroom

October 23 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre

October 24 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

October 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

October 27 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

October 28 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre (Daze of the Dead)

October 31 – San Francisco, CA – Masonic Auditorium

November 1 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Splash image via Getty

[h/t NME]