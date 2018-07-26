There are only about 3,900 wild tigers left in the world according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). With nearly 100 killed every year because of poaching and habitat destruction, the endangered animals could disappear in our lifetime. To support programs dedicated to doubling the global tiger population by 2022, Kenzo and Singaporean beer brand Tiger — both of which use the wild cat as their symbol — have partnered on the "Rare Stripes Collection."

Behind-the-Scenes: Artist Esther Goh working in her studio in Cambodia.

The limited-edition capsule of just 500 pieces features hoodies, jackets, shirts, and jumpers with embroidered and printed versions of designs created by four emerging artists chosen by Kenzo creative director Humberto Leon and Carol Lim. American artist and sculptor Meryl Smith, Singaporean illustrator and designer Esther Goh, Cambodian printmaker Julienne Tan, and Malaysian digital artist Sean Lean each created two designs based on the stories of eight wild tigers.

All proceeds from the collection, which will be available at Kenzo stores worldwide next month, will benefit The World Wildlife fund. See the artists wearing pieces from the capsule, below.

Esther Goh

