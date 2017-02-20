After first teasing a new fashion film to accompany the print images for their Spring/Summer 2017 campaign last month, KENZO creative directors Humberto Leon and Carol Lim have finally shared the full visual with the world. Titled Music is My Mistress, the film was shot and directed by Kahlil Joseph, who is perhaps best known for his work on Beyoncé's Lemonade film but has also worked with the Paris brand before.

Music is My Mistress begins as any respectable film would: with a rating by the Motion Picture Association of America. According to that warning, the film is Rated R—but not for the reasons one might think. Rather, its rating is attributed to its depictions of "Overt Blackness Throughout." Turns out, it's a fair warning, given that the film focuses on an array of proud Black artists and activists.

Featuring original music by classically trained cellist Kelsey Lu and politically-inclined rap group Shabazz Palaces—both of whom also make appearances in the video—the film spotlights actors-cum-activisits Jesse Williams, who is looking for a woman that has been missing for months, and Tracee Ellis Ross, the missing woman who is described as "African royalty," as they skip through Los Angeles donning beautiful clothes from KENZO's most recent collection.

At a time when people of color are constantly under attack by our political leader, this film makes a strong statement for supporting their artistry and creativity. Watch the powerful fashion film below.

[h/t Dazed]

Splash photo via YouTube screenshot

