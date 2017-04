Ain't no support in this world like the support of your mom--Kendrick Lamar's mom proved that with an emoji-filled, gushing text which Kendrick shared over Twitter and Instagram (which he captioned with a sardonic 💀💀💀).

As she says, DAMN is "bombbbbb" as well as "bomb bomb bomb bomb." No bullshit.







