After performing with Rihanna at yesterday's annual TDE Christmas party at Nickerson Gardens housing project in Los Angeles, Kendrick Lamar dropped the video for his DAMN single "Love" featuring Zacari.

The video is directed by frequent Kendrick collaborator Dave Meyers and the Little Homies (also responsible for the "Humble" vid) and shows the ups and downs of a relationship with a very sensual visual feel.

Attendance at yesterday's Christmas party was free if you brought a gift to donate, an annual TDE tradition. Rihanna looked amazing in a cream-colored ensemble:

Kendrick has also dropped videos for "Loyalty" with Rihanna and "Element" off DAMN. The Compton rapper is up for seven Grammy nominations this year.