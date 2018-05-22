A white woman got the opportunity to join Kendrick Lamar on stage, as well as a teachable moment she probably didn't bargain for. Lamar invited the fan, who identified herself as "Delaney," to sing "M.A.A.D. City" during his Hangout Festival set in Alabama. After she repeatedly rapped the N-word (which is part of the song), the crowd started booing, and Lamar stopped her.



"Am I not cool enough for you? What bro?" she asked, appearing not to know why she had been stopped. He told her, "You gotta bleep one single word." She apologized, saying, "Oh I'm sorry, did I do it?"

Lamar asked his audience if he should let her try again, and despite many shouting no, he let her have a second go at it.

You can see the truly cringeworthy moment play out below:

The incident triggered the debate over who is allowed to use the word, as well as speculation as to whether Lamar planned for the moment to happen. Even if he did, any true white Kendrick fan should know better than to say that word, especially on stage in front of thousands.

Image via Getty

