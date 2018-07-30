On Sunday night, Kendrick Lamar made his acting debut on the Starz crime drama Power, where he played a drug addict named Laces. And Twitter went crazy. All hail Kenzel.

"What happened was [50 Cent] was like, 'Kendrick had mentioned he wanted to be on the show,'" said Kemp. "And then I got on the phone with Kendrick and said, 'What do you want to play?' 'Cause that's my favorite thing to ask an actor. 'What do you want to do that you've never done before?' That's my favorite question. And then he said, 'You know, I'd like to play' — well, he didn't say 'drug addict,' but he used a different word [laughs]. But so then we created the character Laces."