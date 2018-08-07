For LOVE Magazine's 10th anniversary issue, Kendall Jenner posed topless in a pond of darkness and Les Girls Les Boys red bikini bottoms. The striking photo was accompanied by an interview in which Jenner revealed she's put a hold on any runway work for the time being, due to what sounds like stress.

"Last season I didn't do any shows," she told the magazine. "Just 'cause I was working in LA and I was like 'Oof, I can't right now — I'm gonna go crazy.'"

Jenner has worked through some of her mental health issues — namely, crippling anxiety and panic attacks — on previous episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Millennials experience (or at least report) higher levels of depression and anxiety than any other generation, and it seems even our most successful celebrities are non-exempt from this caveat of modern life.

Photo via Instagram

