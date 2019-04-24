Move over, Proactiv. Kendall Jenner is officially moving into the oral care market via a partnership with a new company dubbed Moon.

Earlier today, the model announced the company's launch via her Instagram. And though details are scant on her page, according to a press release, Jenner is both the face of the brand, as well as part-owner. Not only that, but she's apparently co-created a teeth whitening pen, "crafted from some of Kendall's favorite natural ingredients, like soothing lavender oil, whitening strawberry extract, and the healing properties of honeysuckle flower."

However, if you're also looking to do a little more than just whiten, Moon has a variety of other vegan and cruelty-free products, such as floss and an activated charcoal toothpaste.

"Inspired to bring a new, elevated oral care experience, Shaun Neff partnered with fashion icon Kendall Jenner to co-create Kendall's signature product, the Teeth Whitening Pen," Moon's website reads. "Together their focus was clear: Disruptive design, hand selected ingredients, and a shared intention to bring more smiles to more faces around the world."

Currently, Moon products are only available via the brand's website. Come June though, they should be in Ulta stores nationwide, per WWD.

Check out Jenner's post, below.