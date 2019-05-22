Longchamp is an undisputed classic, but when it comes to puffer jackets and sneakers, probably not the first label to come to mind. Until now! None other than the always on-trend Kendall Jenner has debuted the label's brand new collection of street style staples, featuring a revamped monogram. Meet Longchamp LGP.

You might recognize a few of the LGP pieces from February's NYFW runway, but Jenner launched the collection officially at a party in Paris earlier this month. Now the range of monochromatic backpacks, luggage, accessories, and ready-to-wear — all emblazoned with an updated '80s-style Longchamp logo — has hit the streets. Complete with two puffers, one of which is constructed from luxe black velour.

Longchamp LGP is available for purchase online and in select Longchamp stores. A closer look at the new collection, below.