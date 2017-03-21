Kendall Jenner has joined Liu Wen and Isabeli Fontana to be the new face of La Perla's SS17 campaign, shot by noted fashion photographer Steven Klein. Jenner was hand-picked by the lingerie brand's new creative director Julia Haart, who has added ready-to-wear, bags, shoes and swimwear to the brand's traditional offerings of sweet lacy trifles that cost as much as your rent check. "Kendall's contemporary charisma adds an unmistakable touch to every garment," said La Perla in a statement, "simultaneously highlighting the modernity and the relaxed, self-assured elegance of each piece she wears." Honestly, truly, nothing says self-assurance like a $600 bra.

