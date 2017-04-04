With a lot of fanfare, Pepsi announced last week that Kendall Jenner would continue Cindy Crawford's legacy as the second supermodel to star in one of their ads. That ad came out today, and if you assumed that it would be nothing more than a supermodel glamour-chugging a beverage you'd be so... so wrong. Apparently in a focus group somewhere down the line, Pepsi found out that issues like Islamophobia, police brutality and civil rights are suuuper important to millennials and some ad world genius declared *Patrick Bateman voice,* "We need to bring Pepsi into this conversation."

The lights dim in a crowded ad agency conference room....

"A can of Pepsi is cracked as a super 'woke' song starts playing. Like, maybe "Changes" by Tupac or a song by Bob Marley's kid? Cut to a concert cellist playing passionately on a roof. We see a demonstration in the streets with protestors of every color holding signs that say "Love" and "Join the conversation".... maybe one sign will accidentally say, "Join the OConversation" because the prop guy was really tired, but we'll leave it in. It's AUTHENTIC. Then we see a young woman in a hijab, going through contact sheets. She's a photographer! Girl power! Cut to SUPERMODEL KENDALL JENNER in a blonde wig looking super fierce and sexy in a photo shoot. She sees the demonstration below... Intercuts of blue-haired millennials eating brunch, a chill looking white dude with a guitar playin with cello guy, breakdancers doin their "thang"....then SUPERMODEL KENDALL JENNER decides to ditch her photo shoot, tear her wig off and JOIN THE OCONVERSATION. Septum piercings! Pepsi! Transsexual women! Pepsi! Led by SUPERMODEL KENDALL JENNER, the protestors reach a line of riot police. Uh oh, are they all going to get tear gassed and shot with rubber bullets? No way... SUPERMODEL KENDALL JENNER walks right up to one of the cops and hands him a Coke. I mean, a Pepsi. *nervous laughter* Meanwhile the photographer in the hijab is smiling, shooting the whole thing, and she's all, "this is awesome." It's like the hippie putting the daisy into the soldier's gun, except better! Then, as the cop takes a swig and smiles at his buddies like, "these guys are alright" the crowd erupts in cheers, and we see the campaign's slogan, "ALL LIVES MATTER." I mean, "LIVE BOLDER."

Watch the commercial below, and reflect about the ways you can counter injustice with brown soda...

