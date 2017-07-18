Hot on the heels of fresh controversy regarding their unfortunate t-shirt designs, the Jenner sisters are back with a brand new line — bathing suits.

Teaming up with clothing giant Revolve, Kendall and Kylie have created a range of swimwear that will no doubt sell out just as quickly as the rest of the products the duo put their name on. The line features 23 pieces of swimwear, including everything from string bikinis, to one pieces, to zip-up two-pieces. Prices range from $45 to $165.

Kylie toldVogue she and Kendall looked to momager Kris Jenner as their muse.

"We were inspired by old school '80s bathing suits like my mom used to wear," she says. "My mom has the most amazing '70s and '80s swim collection... we were really inspired by that sexy sport vibe."

"We are loving everything high-cut because it looks amazing on all body types," Kendall agrees.

The duo also expressed their affinity for "swimtimates" — the swimwear/lingerie hybrid proving popular this summer. Kylie thinks swimwear "sometimes has a lingerie feel", so blending the two is only natural.

The collection also includes a camouflage one-piece, which is a brave choice considering Kylie recently faced backlash for ripping off an indie New York designer who shaped her brand around the print.

Have a peruse through the styles below, or shop the entire collection at Revolve.

Images courtesy of Revolve.