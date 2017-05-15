The recently engaged co-hosts of MSNBC's Morning Joe, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, are known for having an unfriendly relationship with Kellyanne Conway. In fact, the pair banned her from visiting their show shortly after the inauguration, later saying that putting Conway on air amounts to "politics porn," and that "there's nothing that she brings to the table that's honest."

Now, the hosts have offered some more dirt on Conway, with Brzezinski saying, "This is a woman … who came on our show during the campaign and would shill for Trump in extensive fashion. And then she would get off the air, the camera would be turned off, the microphone would be taken off and she would say, 'Blech, I need to take a shower,' because she disliked her candidate so much."

Scarborough added, "[She used to say] 'I'll be off this soon,'" he said. "She said, 'This is just my summer vacation, my summer in Europe and basically I'm just going to get through this.'" He also said that after the infamous "pussy grabbing" tapes came leaked, Conway tried to distance herself from Trump, referring to him as "her client" rather than "her candidate."

After seemingly disappearing into the shadows, Conway has returned to TV in the past few weeks, most recently telling Anderson Cooper that comparing candidate Trump's to President Trump's words was "conflating two things that don't belong together."

"I guess she's just used to it now," Brzezinski said.

